North and east Croatian counties declare natural disasters after summer storms

The authorities in Zagreb and Krapina-Zagorje counties have declared natural disasters for their regions due to the damage caused by summer storms from 19 to 21 July.

A natural disaster has been declared for six towns and 11 municipalities in Zagreb County.

It was also declared in some areas of Krapina-Zagorje County which were hit by gales and hailstorms earlier this month.

Furthermore, hailstorms and gale force winds, which wreaked havoc across Bjelovar-Bilogora County and in Osijek-Baranja County, made the local authorities declare natural disasters.