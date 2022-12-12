North Kosovo still blocked, schools closed

Podijeli :

Source: REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski, Ilustracija

The Serbs protesting over the arrest of former Kosovo police officer Dejan Pantic are still on the barricades in north Kosovo. The Kosovo Police have also blocked north Kosovo, and the Brnjak and Jarinje border crossings are closed. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has called on the Serbs in north Kosovo to remain calm and not to fall for the provocations. Schools in north Kosovo will be closed on Monday.

N1 reporter said that the night in Kosovo was calm but that north Kosovo is still blocked, both by the people and by the police. Although it is the beginning of the workweek, the situation in the north is quite calm, he added.

The schools in north Kosovo are closed, as well as large number of catering establishments. Some bakeries and grocery stores are open, but there are very few people in the streets, said the reporter.

He added that the night at the barricades was calm, that some media reported that bursts of gunfire were heard but that this was not confirmed by officials.

There were over 500 people at the barricades near the village of Rudare on Sunday evening, said the reporter, adding that the reason for this was the information that the Kosovo police might try to break the barricades.

“There are three barricades on the Jarinje – Zvecan road, one is between Kosovska Mitrovica and Zubin Potok, and next to them are tents in which people are keeping watch,” said the N1 reporter.

He noted that the Kosovo Police rebutted the information that there was an incident at the Gazivode lake, saying that the police officers are just patrolling the area.

Kosovo Prime Minister visited on Sunday evening the Kosovo Police Special Unit Belvedere camp in south Mitrovica.

There is unofficial information that KFOR could assume responsibility for the dismantling of the roadblocks.

Gunfire and a detonation were heard shortly after 9 pm Sunday in Rudare near Zvecan, but there is no information on who was responsible for this, reported the Serbia state TV (RTS).

Because of the latest incidents in Kosovo a meeting of the Council for National Security was held in Belgrade on Sunday, following which President Vucic President called on the Serbs in north Kosovo to remain calm, not to fall for the provocations, and to show respect for KFOR and EULEX.