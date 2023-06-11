Novak Djokovic becomes the best tennis player of all time

Podijeli :

Anne-Christine POUJOULAT/AFP

As of June 11, 2023, Novak Djokovic is officially the best tennis player in history. The Serbian defeated Kasper Rudo in the Roland Garros final in three sets 7:6 (1), 6:3, 7:5, in three hours and 13 minutes of play, winning the 23rd Grand Slam title in his career. With this victory, Djokovic will again become the number one on the ATP list as of Monday.

Until today, Djokovic shared first place on the all-time list with Rafael Nadal with 22 titles each, but with his triumph in the French capital, he became the first player in history to have won at least three trophies in all four Grand Slam competitions.

In addition to the trophy at Roland Garros, which he also lifted in 2016 and 2021, he has ten Australian Open, seven Wimbledon and three US Open titles.

The Serbian tennis player played his 34th Grand Slam final at Philippe-Chatrier court, he won a total of 94 titles in his career, and his third this year. He previously celebrated at the Australian Open and in Adelaide.

Djokovic became the oldest champion in Paris and the third oldest ever after Ken Rosewall (37 years, one month and 24 days vs. 36 years, 4 months and 5 days) and Roger Federer (36 years, five months and 7 days).