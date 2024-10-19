Number of Croatian construction permits issued in August drops 7.8% y-o-y

Podijeli :

Armin Durgut/PIXSELL

A total of 906 building permits were issued in Croatia in August 2024, a decrease of 7.8% compared with August 2023, according to the national statistical office (DZS).

Broken down by type of structure, 809 permits (89%) were issued for buildings, 5% down on the year, and 97 (11%) were issued for other structures, such as roads, railways, pipelines, bridges, dams and sporting grounds, 26% down on the year.

The value of works planned under the permits issued in August was €518 million, a decrease of 12.4% on the year, with buildings accounting for €412 million and other structures for €106 million.

Broken down by type of construction works, 707 permits (78%) were issued for new construction and 199 (22%) for reconstruction.

The permits issued in August 2024 foresee the construction of 1,337 flats, which is a decrease of 34.6% compared with August 2023.

According to the DZS, 7,799 building permits were issued in Croatia in the first eight months of 2024, an increase of 3.2% on the year.