Number of Croatia’s industrial workers down in July

Podijeli :

Pixabay

The total number of persons employed in the Croatian industry in July 2023 was down by 0.9% from June 2023 and by 2.1% from July 2022, according to the national statistical office (DZS).

Month on month, the number of workers fell by 0.7% in the processing industry and by 0.3% in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply sector, whereas it rose by 0.1% in mining and quarrying.

In the processing industry, the largest monthly decrease (-14.8%) was observed in the manufacture of computers, electronic and optical products, the production of electricity (-5.9%), the production of tobacco products (-2.4%) and in the production of machines and equipment (-1.7%).

At the same time, employment was up 4.1% in the installment of machines and equipment, 1.2% in the production of chemicals and 1.2% in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products.

Year on year, the number of employees fellin mining and quarrying by 1.6%, in the processing industry by 2% and in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply sector by 1.7%.

In the first seven months of 2023, the number of industrial workers decreased by 0.8% compared with the same period of 2022, while labour productivity fell by 0.1%.