Number of homeless persons in Croatia to increase after joining Schengen Area

Source: N1

Croatian Network of Homeless Persons president Drago Lelas said on Monday that there were around 2,000 homeless persons in Croatia, warning that upon Croatia's entry to the Schengen area the number of homeless persons arriving from abroad would increase because of greater freedom of movement.

“The increase in the number of homeless foreigners in Croatia was visible already this summer, and after Croatia joins the Schengen area, more homeless persons will arrive because of greater freedom of movement, and we want to warn about that,” Lelas said in Split on the occasion of World Homeless Day.

Lelas said it was high time, before Croatia enters the Schengen area, to develop a protocol on how to deal with an increase in the number of homeless foreigners arriving in Croatia, to determine if they would be the responsibility of police, local government units or the competent ministry.

“This summer we had three homeless persons from Germany in Split. Split was a pleasant surprise to them because there are a lot of abandoned properties in the city suitable for the homeless, and various types of support can be obtained at a dozen locations,” Lelas said, adding that warm weather provided an ideal opportunity for the homeless from abroad “who are adventurous and live on the street.”

“There are currently around 2,000 absolutely homeless persons in Croatia who stay in public areas and abandoned spaces, and there are an additional 10,000 people staying in basements and garages without electricity and water, that is, without the basic living conditions,” he said, adding that the situation was the most difficult in Zagreb, followed by Osijek, Rijeka and Split, and that the homeless in Croatia and across Europe move to big cities because of the help they can get there.

“There are 35 homeless persons in Split staying in the local shelter, and there are another 15 homeless persons who refuse any communication, mostly drug addicts or serious psychiatric cases,” Lelas said.