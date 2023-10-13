Number of hybrids and electric vehicles on Croatian roads growing

Podijeli :

According to data from the Croatian Vehicle Center for the first half of this year, out of 72,905 newly registered passenger vehicles, 34,503 were new and 38,402 were used, with the number and share of newly registered electric and hybrid vehicles increasing.

Among passenger vehicles (category M1) in the first half of 2023, there were 8,493 hybrid-powered passenger cars, electric drive was represented in 1,217 passenger cars, and among newly registered cars, hybrid vehicles with external charging numbered 878.

Compared to the first six months of last year, in the 2023 H1 the share of passenger vehicles with electric and hybrid drives increased, so the share of hybrids in newly registered vehicles increased from 9.9% to 11.6%, electric from 1.3% to 1.7%, and the share of plug-in hybrids increased from 1.1% to 1.2%.

1 in 5 brand new registered cars were hybrids

Differences also exist between new and used newly registered passenger vehicles. Among the new ones registered in the first half of the year, 20.8% were hybrids, 2.7% were electric vehicles and 1.4% were hybrids with external charging.

On the other hand, among used passenger vehicles, the share of more environmentally friendly vehicles was significantly lower. Thus, there were only 3.5% hybrids, 1% hybrids with external charging, and 0.8% electric vehicles.