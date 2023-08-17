Number of passengers transported in H1 same year on year

Podijeli :

N1 / Božidar Lončar

In this year's first half, the number of passengers transported amounted to 40.8 million, which was 0.6% less than in the same period of 2022, according to the Croatian Bureau of Statistics.

The total number of passengers carried in the second quarter of 2023 amounted to 22.8 million, which was a decrease of 11.8% compared to the second quarter of 2022. There was a 29.3% decrease in the number of passengers in road line transport by coaches, an increase of 24.7% generated by Croatian air carriers, and a 9% increase by Croatian shippers in seawater and coastal transport.

In the period from January to June 2023, road line transport accounted for 22.1 million passengers, an annual decrease of 16.2%, with fewer passengers in both domestic and international transport.

There were 12.2 million passengers in railway transport, up 37.8% on the first half of 2022, 1.2 million passengers in air transport (+32.1%) and 5.3 million passengers in seawater and coastal transport (+8.5%).

In the period from January to June 2023, 62.4 million tonnes of goods were transported, which was 6.1% less than in the same period of 2022. A decrease was recorded in road transport, of 3.3% to 43.4 million tonnes, in seawater and coastal transport, of 26% to 6.4 million tonnes, and in railway transport, of 9.6% to 7.4 million tonnes.

An increase was achieved in pipeline transport, of 13.1% to 5 million tonnes, including 3.3 million tonnes of oil, up 19% from the first half of 2022. Also, six million tonnes of gas was transported by pipelines (+3%).

Inland waterway transport recorded a 45% annual decrease in this year’s first half, with 186,000 tonnes of cargo, while air transport recorded a 14% increase to 1,000 tonnes.