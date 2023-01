Podijeli :

Source: Shutterstock/Ilustracija

At the end of December 2022, there were 117,816 unemployed persons in Croatia, 1,627 more than in November 2022 but 7,899 fewer than in December 2021, the state information platform Hina said on Tuesday, citing the website of the state statistics bureau.

In December 2022 there were 117,816 persons registered with the state employment service HZZ, up 1.4 percent on the month and down 6.3 percent year-on-year.

Hina did not offer any explanation for the remarkable drop.