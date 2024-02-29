OECD accession would round off Croatia’s international positioning, says prime minister

Podijeli :

N1

The Economic and Social Council (ESC) discussed the process of Croatia's accession to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development on Thursday. Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said that this was very important and that accession would round off Croatia's international positioning.

He said that a second economic review of Croatia’s readiness for accession will take place in September 2025, followed by a process in the member states.

Membership is important because the OECD includes the most developed, richest countries with the best legal, tax and anti-corruption systems that want to have the same standard, Plenkovic said.

Every company knows that it is entering an environment of legal certainty and avoidance of administrative and bureaucratic obstacles, and the protection of labour rights is expected at the highest level, he added.

The areas where Croatia needs to make progress are better corporate governance in state-owned companies, a better business climate and stronger mechanisms to curb corruption, the prime minister said.

Political stability is also important as it shows how the state is functioning and where it is heading, he said, adding that Croatia’s development is at 75% of the EU average. Croatia’s accession to the EU in 2023 cost 600 million euros, and in terms of funds received from the EU, Croatia is in the black to the tune of 3.4 billion euros, he added.

The President of the General Secretariat of the Council, Kresimir Sever, said that the OECD expects the General Secretariat of the Council to be strengthened and a national plan and model to be adopted in order to achieve the EU target of at least 80% of workers in member states being covered by collective agreements.

Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman said that the OECD is a prestigious organisation of 38 of the richest countries in the world, the G7 and the G20, and that membership will contribute to Croatia’s reputation, make it attractive to investors and guarantee them legal certainty and better policies and rules for a better life.

The Croatian Employers’ Association supported Croatia’s accession. Ivan Misetic said on its behalf that it should contribute to GDP growth.