Oily bilgewater from cruise ship spills in Split harbour

Pixabay/ilustracija

Oily bilgewater spilled from the cruise ship “Norwegian Epic” into the sea and onto the coast in the port of Split, the Port Authority of Split confirmed on Monday evening, stressing that the incident did not cause environmental consequences because the pollution was immediately removed by a specialised company.

“During the pumping out of the oily bilgewater from the cruise ship, a pipe broke and the oily water went into the sea and onto part of the coast,” Zvonimir Perkusic, inspector for safety and environmental protection of Split City Port, told Hina.

The incident happened yesterday and a specialised company installed dams to prevent the spread of the spill.

“Since it was not a major spill of oily water, the spilled oil was soon removed from the sea and from the shore,” said Perkusic.

The luxury cruise ship Norwegian Epic sailed into the port of Split on Sunday morning, and set sail on Monday in the afternoon.