Okucani: Wreaths and candles for the fallen of Operation Flash

The state leadership, representatives of war veterans' organisations and family members of war veterans laid wreaths and lit candles at the "Crystal Cube of Serenity" memorial in the western Slavonian town of Okucani on Monday to commemorate those killed in the military and police Operation Flash.

The first flight of the new Rafales fighter jets over Okucani and the whole of Croatia took place on Wednesday. This aerial honour triggered deep emotions that combined pride, joy and solemn remembrance of the fallen Croatian heroes. “The significance of this aerial display over Okucani is profound. The Rafales have today unmistakably demonstrated to the entire nation the strength and determination of the Croatian Armed Forces — proof of our continued commitment to modernisation, which is a top priority,” said Defence Minister Ivan Anusic.

Referring to his own participation in Operation Flash, he wholeheartedly congratulated and thanked the Croatian defenders for their decisive victory, which served as a precursor to Operation Storm.

The presidents of the state, parliament and government, Zoran Milanovic, Gordan Jandrokovic and Andrej Plenkovic, together with their delegations, laid wreaths and lit candles at the “Crystal Cube of Serenity” at the ceremony.

Prime Minister Plenkovic thanked the veterans and their families for their freedom and homeland. “We will know how to protect Croatia, and that is why we have acquired 12 new Rafale aircraft. Their flyover over Okucani is a special tribute to the fallen Croatian defenders,” he said.

Parliament Speaker Jandrokovic emphasised how important it is to educate the new generations about the events of the Homeland War. “We have a duty to remember them. We have a duty to remind the new generations of what happened and to stand together today in honour of these people.”