Oldest male candidate in the parliamentary election 95, female 87

N1

In the upcoming parliamentary election, the oldest male candidate is 95 and the youngest 18 years old. Among women, the oldest female candidate is 87 and the youngest 18.5 years old, according to data from the State Electoral Commission (DIP).

The oldest male candidate is on the ballot paper of the Domovinski pokret party in constituency 1, while the oldest female candidate is on the ballot paper of the Croatian Socialist Liberal Party (HSLS) in constituency 10.

58% male candidates

The youngest male candidate is on the ballot paper of Ivan Pernar’s party, while the youngest female candidate is from the Odlucnost i pravednost party led by Karolina Vidovic-Kristo.

A total of 2,302 candidates are standing for election, that is 15.2 candidates vying for a seat in parliament, and 58% of the candidates are men.

The candidates in the parliamentary election are getting older. The average age in this election is 50.7 years, the oldest in the last four parliamentary elections. In 2015, the average candidate was 44.5 years old, in 2016 47.4 years old and in 2020 48.6 years old.

In this election, 90.6% of candidates are over 30 years old.