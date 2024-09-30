Ombudswoman: Delays in first pension payments violate pensioners’ rights

Podijeli :

N1

On the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons, which is celebrated on 1 October, Ombudswoman Tena Simonovic-Einwalter on Monday drew attention to the violation of the rights of pensioners who wait months for their first pension payment.

The Ombudswoman said that the long waiting times for the first pension payment mean that many elderly people no longer have the means for basic needs such as food, medicine and paying bills.

This denies them economic security and the right to live in dignity and forces them to ask their family for help or borrow money, she emphasised

Simonovic-Einwalter called on the relevant authorities to speed up the payment of pensions.

She recalled the importance of protecting and supporting older people and other vulnerable groups in all areas of life, especially in the areas of health care, social protection and access to basic human rights.