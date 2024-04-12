Ombudswoman files charges against filmmaker Dalibor Matanic over allegations of sexual misconduct

Podijeli :

N1

The Ombudswoman for Gender Equality, Višnja Ljubicic, has filed a criminal complaint against director Dalibor Matanic with the State Attorney's Office (DORH) after actresses accused him of sexual harassment.

According to a press release issued by her office on Thursday, Ombudswoman Ljubicic filed a criminal complaint against Matanic within the scope of her powers after many enquiries about the case were directed to her office following Matanic’s admission that the allegations of his sexual misconduct were true.

Ljubicic said she had not received any complaints from victims in the case and that she had acted ex officio.

She is quoted in the press release as saying that she will follow developments in the case.

She also emphasised the importance of prevention in order to avoid such cases in the future.

According to media reports, some actresses have recently made it clear that the director sent them provocative text messages or made unwanted sexual innuendos while they were on set.

Matanic said that he was unaware of his misbehaviour and that the sexual harassment happened while he was drunk and under the influence of drugs. He told the public that he is now in a rehab facility for treatment of his drug addiction and that he became aware of his misconduct while in treatment.

In the meantime, the DORH has announced that the police and the Zagreb City Office of the DORH are conducting a preliminary investigation into the case.