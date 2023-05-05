Ombudswoman’s report: Women discriminated against based on sex, motherhood

Podijeli :

Gender Equality Ombudswoman Vesna Ljubicic on Friday informed the parliament of her office's work in 2021, when women were mainly discriminated against based on their sex, motherhood and age, while men's complaints mainly referred to their parental rights.

In 2021, 72% of the complaints received by the gender equality ombudswoman’s office were submitted by women, and most of their complaints were about discrimination based on their sex (85%), while 8% referred to sexual orientation and gender identity issues.

The ombudswoman also talked about the issue of femicide, women’s unequal position on the labour market, sexual harassment, menstrual poverty, etc.

More than 50% of women killed in 2021 were murdered by persons close to them.

In 2021, there were 15 complaints about sexual harassment.

Commenting on the rights of LGBT persons, Ljubicic noted a twofold rise in hate crimes motivated by sexual orientation and gender identity in 2021. LGBT persons also complained about being denied access to healthcare institutions.

During the discussion, both MPs of the ruling parties and the Opposition praised the ombudswoman’s activities and report and warned about cases of discrimination against women on the labour market based on their motherhood.

For instance, only 17% of managerial positions are filled by women, said some of the MPs.

Sabina Glasovac of the SDP party said that although legislation was upgraded and penalties and sentences were made harsher for domestic violence, rape, sexual harassment at work, courts were still prone to leniency in sentencing offenders.