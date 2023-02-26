One killed and one critical after bus overturned on A1 highway

Podijeli :

Kristina Stedul Fabac/PIXSELL

One person was killed when an Albanian bus overturned on the A1 highway near the Brinje intersection, and Hina learned that another person is in a critical condition, while the police are urging drivers to be careful because traffic is conducted on in one lane.

Police reported that the person killed in the accident is a 41-year-old Albanian national.

The overturning of the bus on its left side occurred after the bus turned to the right and hit the highway fence, police said adding that it has not yet been determined why the driver, a 58-year-old Albanian citizen, turned right and hit in the fence.