Source: PU primorsko-goransak/Ilustracija

A person was killed in an explosion that happened in a warehouse at Razenice in the southern Croatian city of Dubrovnik on Wednesday.

The Dubrovnik-Neretva Police Department reported that the police were investigating the circumstances of the blast that occurred inside the warehouse at 1.30 pm on Wednesday.

More information will be made public after the on-site investigation.