One of five Croatians arrested and hospitalised in Athens still in hospital

Yiannis Panagopoulos/EUROKINISSI/PIXSELL

One of five hospitalised Croatian nationals from among 98 arrested following clashes between football fans in Athens earlier this week is still in hospital, the Croatian Foreign and European Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

Of the 98 Croatians arrested, five were arrested while trying to leave Greece, the ministry said.

All of the arrested Croatians but the hospitalised person were questioned on Wednesday.

They were heard by a public prosecutor, and a motion for a hearing at which a decision will be made on whether they will be placed in investigative custody is pending, the ministry said.

According to available information, the hearing is expected to be held on Saturday or Sunday at the latest.

The arrested Croatians are represented by a court-appointed attorney and have a translator. They are free to hire attorneys of their own choice as well.

The hearing on investigative custody is secret and the presence of officials of the Croatian Embassy in Athens is not allowed, the ministry said.

Croatian Ambassador Aleksandar Sunko is expected to visit the detained Croatians on Thursday.

The Croatian Foreign and European Affairs Ministry has been in touch with the competent Greek institutions and stands ready to provide the necessary consular and other assistance, the ministry said.

One person was killed and at least eight others – three Greeks and five Croats – were injured in fierce clashes between Greek and Croatian football fans in Athens in the night between Monday and Tuesday ahead of the UEFA Champions League third-qualifying-round match between hosts AEK Athens and the Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb, which was to have been played at AEK’s stadium in the Athens suburb of Nea Filadelfeia.

Despite a UEFA ban on the movement of fans, 100 to 120 Dinamo supporters appeared late on Monday night in the vicinity of the AEK stadium, where AEK supporters had gathered, the Greek police said.

Clashes broke out more than an hour after the away team completed training and left the venue, with the rival fans throwing flares, improvised explosive devices, and stones at each other.