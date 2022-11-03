Online Vacancy Index: Labor market ‘remains strong’ in October 2022

Share:







Source: Shutterstock/Ilustracija

The Online Vacancy Index (OVI) of the Zagreb-based Institute of Economics, which tracks online job ads, showed that labor demand remained strong in October, with cashiers, teachers, waiters, cooks and accountants as the most sought-after jobs.

“Positive movements on the labor market, recorded since mid-2021, still continue. OVI index points to a strong labor demand. Compared to October 2021 and October of the pre-pandemic year of 2019, OVI in October this year increased by 22.3 and 33.4 percent respectively. The most sought-after jobs in October 2022 were cashiers, teachers, waiters, cooks and accountants.”

According to the institute, “48.8 percent of job ads offered fixed-term contracts, while 46.1 percent offered permanent contracts.”

“What can also be noticed is a stable share of job ads offering the option to work from home. In October this year, there were 2.2 percent of such advertisements. Also, the share of ads targeting pensioners was 3.5 percent.”