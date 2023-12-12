Opposition: Latest scandal implicates Prime Minister

Podijeli :

Kristina Stedul Fabac /Pixsell/ilustracija

Opposition parliamentarians on Tuesday criticised the government over a scandal involving the economy minister's special advisor in influence peddling, and opposition MPs said that in this case Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has political responsibility.

Pedja Grbin of the centre-left SDP party said that state officials from the ruling HDZ party misused the money of tax payers and took then kickbacks.

He said that this plunder was similar to the Fimi Media scandal.

Davorko Vidovic of the Social Democrats club said that Croatia is hostage to criminal groups that resort to racketeering.

Marija Selak-Raspudic of the conservative populist Most party insists on establishing a commission of inquiry in the scandal.

Sandra Bencic of the green-left Mozemo! says that this scandal also raises the question of the importance of regulation and functioning of media outlets in Croatia.

Jurica Lovrincevic, a special adviser to the Minister of Economy, is reportedly implicated in a case of influence peddling, according to the article in the latest edition of the Nacional weekly.

Nacional says that Lovrincevic offered to the Zagreb-based local television network Mreza TV to lease advertising space to a number of state companies and institutions. In return he asked for half of the agreed amount to be paid to him.

On Tuesday afternoon, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic relieved Davor Filipovic of his duties as Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development and based on this decision, Jurica Lovrincevic will no longer serve as special adviser to the Minister.