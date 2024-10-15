Opposition MP says the situation in Croatia is worse than ever before in the country’s history

Podijeli :

N1

Opposition MP Dalija Oreskovic (DOSIP party) said on Tuesday that what the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) is doing is worse than what Croatia's occupiers did in the past. This led to a rebuke from the Speaker of Parliament, Gordan Jandrokovic.

“Croatia today is only disguised as a constitutional democracy. It is time to send the HDZ to the dustbin of history, because what you are doing today is below the level of everything the occupiers have done to Croatia in its history,” said Oreskovic before the presentation of the annual report by Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

Jandrokovic expressed disbelief at her remarks.

“I cannot believe that someone in democratic Croatia says that Croatia today is worse than in the Kingdom of Serbs, Croats and Slovenes or in the (Nazi puppet state) Independent State of Croatia or in socialist Yugoslavia and that today’s government is worse than all these occupiers. Well, these people killed us, imprisoned us, they would not allow you to talk like that,” he said, adding that Oreskovic was distorting history.

“You are teaching young people that those who committed serious crimes were better than what we have today. What you are doing is very dangerous,” Jandrokovic said.