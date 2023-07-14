Opposition MPs walk out of parliament, demanding emergency session

Podijeli :

Patrik Macek/PIXSELL

Nearly all opposition MPs walked out of the Parliament chamber on Friday, insisting on an emergency session to discuss the six-week-long strike by judicial workers, but also the gas sales scandal that recently erupted in the country.

“We want an extraordinary parliament session. We don’t have the cheek to go on a summer break while this gas scandal remains unresolved. If you decide to ignore our demand, we will leave the parliament chamber and we won’t take part in the vote,” Most party MP Marija Selak-Raspudic said.

Nearly all the parliament groups insisted on the emergency session.

Parliament Speaker, the ruling HDZ’s Gordan Jandrokovic, said he would meet their demands if they collect 76 signatures, or if the session is called by the Prime Minister or the President.

“There are rules, and I’m following them,” Jandrokovic said.

“I call on all three branches of the government to understand how serious the situation is, as well as all those elected by the people to speak to the people publicly, to confirm how serious this is and to back our demand for an emergency session. It is important that we not go on a two-month break while our judiciary is not working and our energy sector is being robbed,” said Sandra Bencic of the green-left Mozemo party.

“Every opposition member is united in this,” said Dalija Oreskovic of the Centre party, adding: “The HDZ has once again showed today that they are holding this country hostage. There is no room for anyone here but them. Even the legislative branch is in crisis. Under the Constitution, the Parliament has to keep the executive branch in check, and the HDZ has to control their ministers. They have undermined the foundations of the state by demanding 76 signatures, and by that, the state itself.”

Oreskovic added that President Zoran Milanovic should act “because such a united demand cannot be rejected.”