Opposition wants dismissal of those responsible for gas affair

Josip Regović/Pixsell

Ten opposition caucuses on Saturday tabled a conclusion regarding the scandal dubbed 'gas for a cent' in which they ask the government to dismiss the management boards of the HEP power utility, the HERA and HROTE regulators, and the state secretary for energy Ivo Milatic.

Ahead of tomorrow’s vote, the united opposition proposed its own conclusion regarding the gas affair, just as the one it proposed regarding the ongoing strike in the judiciary, alongside those proposed by President Zoran Milanovic.

In its conclusion on the gas case, the opposition obliges the government to dismiss the management boards of HEP, HERA and HROTE as well as Milatić within three days of the conclusion’s adoption.

The dismissal of those responsible in the gas affair was requested by the caucuses of the Social Democrats, the Social Democratic Party, Bridge, Homeland Movement, We Can!, the Croatian Peasant Party/Workers’ Front, Croatian Sovereignists, Centre/GLAS, Focus/Reformists, and the Istrian Democratic Party.