Outgoing Slovenian President Pahor to pay farewell visit to Croatia

Source: Jure Makovec / AFP, Ilustracija

Outgoing Slovenian President Borut Pahor will pay an official visit to Croatia next week at the invitation of President Zoran Milanovic, which will be his last trip abroad during his presidency and a "sign of friendship and excellent relations," Milanovic's office announced on Friday.

“The state visit to the Republic of Croatia will also be the last official trip by President Pahor abroad until the end of his presidency, which is an indicator of the friendship and excellent relations between the two neighbouring countries, but also a confirmation of the excellent cooperation between President Pahor and President Milanovic,” a press release says.

Pahor will meet with President Milanovic in his office on Monday, after which he will lay a wreath at the Monument to the Homeland.

Later that day, he will meet with Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

In the evening, the two presidents will visit the Museum of Contemporary Art, after which a formal dinner is scheduled to be hosted by President Milanovic.

On the second day, Pahor and Milanovic will attend the opening of the forum “Business Meets Politics – Energy Today and Tomorrow”, organised by the Slovenian-Croatian Business Club and the Slovenian Embassy in Croatia.

The two presidents will then meet with Zagreb Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic and University of Zagreb Rector Stjepan Lakusic.

Pahor will conclude his stay in Croatia with a visit to the Zagreb Zoo, to which he will present a gift, a housing for bees.

Pahor has been Slovenia’s president for two consecutive terms, which is also the constitutional limit. He will be succeeded in December by Natasa Pirc-Musar.

The former leader of the Social Democrats was also Slovenia’s Prime Minister from 2008 to 2012.

In 2009, an agreement was concluded on the arbitration settlement of the border dispute between Croatia and Slovenia. Croatia withdrew from the arbitration in 2015, judging it to be compromised after it was established that the Slovenian side had influenced some judges.

For a while Ljubljana insisted on the arbitration award as a condition for Croatia’s accession to Schengen passport-free area.