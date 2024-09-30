Over 150,000 Zagreb households remain with GPZO as their municipal gas supplier

Podijeli :

N1

Over 150,000 households in Zagreb have decided to keep the municipal company GPZO as their gas supplier. Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic announced this at a press conference on Monday and pointed out that not all applications have been processed yet.

The residents of Zagreb had until 27 September to choose between two gas suppliers – GPZO and Medjimurje-plin. Tomasevic said that the aim was to ensure that at least 220,000 out of 290,000 households opted for GPZO, which supplies Zagreb and the neighbouring towns of Velika Gorica and Zapresic.

This summer, the HERA regulatory authority selected Medjimurje-plin as the gas supplier for Zagreb. All households that have not opted for GPZO will be automatically switched to Medjimurje plin from 1 October.

GPZO has appealed against HERA’s decision to the Administrative Court and offered a price that is 10 cents per megawatt hour lower than the price offered by Medjimurje-plin.