Parliament confirms Irena Hrstic as Croatia’s new health minister

N1

Irena Hrstic, former State Secretary at the Ministry of Health, has been officially appointed Croatia's new Minister of Health.

The decision was confirmed by the Croatian parliament with 77 votes in favour, 62 against and three abstentions.

Hrstic takes office following the dismissal of former Health Minister Vili Beros, who was arrested in mid-November in connection with a corruption scandal involving the procurement of microscopes.

When she was sworn in before the members of parliament, Hrstic promised to carry out her duties conscientiously and honourably, to uphold the constitution, laws and legal order and to work for the progress of the Republic of Croatia.

Last week, Hrstic received support at a hearing before the parliamentary health committee. She outlined her priorities, including restoring dignity to the healthcare system, improving access to medical services, eliminating waiting lists and clearly defining the relationship between public and private healthcare.