Parliament marks World Diabetes Day

World Diabetes Day was marked in Parliament on Wednesday with a public health campaign which included the measuring of blood glucose and arterial pressure and counselling on the proper diet.

Over 400,000 people in Croatia suffer from diabetes and it is estimated that between 250,000 and 300,000 don’t know they have it, said Renata Sabljar-Dracevac, chair of the parliamentary Health Committee, which organised the drive at the initiative of the Croatian Cardiology Society.

One in three diabetes patients in Croatia have chronic kidney disease, academicians Davor Milicic, Bojan Jelakovic and Dario Rahelic said.

Rahelic underlined the importance of prevention, early detection and timely treatment, saying 20% of the Croatian Health Insurance Fund’s budget is spent on the treatment of chronic complications due to diabetes.