Parliament speaker, PM congratulate Croatia’s national team on World Cup bronze

Podijeli :

Source: REUTERS/Paul Childs

Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Saturday congratulated the Croatian national football team on winning the bronze at the World Cup in Qatar on Saturday after defeating Morocco 2-1.

In his message, Jandrokovic congratulated the team and selector Zlatko Dalic on a “fantastic placement” and a “historic success,” saying that with this victory they “repeated the big successes of the Croatian national team at world championships in France in 1998 and Russia in 2018, when we also felt enormous pride.”

During the entire World Cup, Jandrokovic said, the team showed exceptional mental strength, faith, patriotism and courage. “Once again, you have united all Croats at home and in the world.”

Prime Minister Plenkovic congratulated the national team and selector Dalić on Twitter, writing, “Third in the world! One more medal from the World Cup, to the pride and joy of all of Croatia!”