Parliament votes against Croatia’s participation in EUMAM

Source: Saborska TV

During Friday's vote on Croatia's engagement in the training of Ukrainian soldiers in the country, 107 MPs in the 151-seat parliament took part in the voting, and 97 voted for the decision, while 10 were against, and the decision was not adopted as its passage requires a two-third support (101).

Thus, the adoption fell short of three votes, after consultations on the matter had lasted for two weeks.

Croatia’s engagement in the European Union Mission for Military Assistance to Support Ukraine (EUMAM) would include the arrival of Ukrainian troops in Croatia for training in the next two years.

The government led by Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic strongly advocated the participation in the mission, on the other hand, President Zoran Milanovic, who is the army’s supreme commander, insisted that Croatia’s inclusion in the mission would not be in accordance with the country’s constitution or with the EU acquis.

Therefore the president declined to give his consent to the decision. Consequently, the vote on the matter required the support of two third of lawmakers.