Parliamentary Justice Committee won’t hold session on Ina, chair says

Source: N1

The parliamentary Justice Committee will not hold a session on the Ina energy company to which the heads of the Supreme Court, the State Attorney's Office and the Justice Ministry would have been summoned, committee chair MP Misel Jaksic (SDP) said on Friday.

“That debate is being avoided by the will of the majority and the ruling HDZ party,” he said after a session of the committee, in which the ruling HDZ has the majority, which discussed convening a session on Ina.

Jaksic said the intention was to summon Supreme Court President, Radovan Dobronic, State Attorney General, Zlata Hrvoj-Sipek, and Justice Minister, Ivan Malenica, in order to start a debate and seek solutions to protect Croatia’s national and energy interests in Ina’s relationship with Hungary’s Mol.

“It would have been an opportunity to adopt joint conclusions, but the session won’t take place, unfortunately,” Jaksic said, asking thetorically why the HDZ and its president and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic are avoiding a parliamentary debate on this “important matter.”

The HDZ’s key arguments at today’s session against convening a session on Ina were that “a lot of things are under investigation” and that Dobronic and Hrvoj-Sipek can be asked about everything while submitting their reports in parliament, Jaksic said.

According to the leader of the Social Democratic Party, MP Pedja Grbin, “the key argument why they don’t want (a session on Ina) is that they don’t want the truth to come out.”