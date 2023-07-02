Pensioners’ platform asks gov’t for holiday bonus for pensioners

Podijeli :

Pixabay/Ilustracija

The political platform "Pensioners together" on Sunday called on the government to consider its proposal for the payment of a holiday bonus or distribution of holiday gift vouchers to pensioners, noting that that was the only way pensioners could afford going to the seaside or a spa.

The platform said this request particularly concerns two-thirds of 1.2 million pensioners whose pensions are below or just above the poverty line, noting that pensioners could be granted such bonuses to go on holiday before or after the main tourist season.

It notes that as it anticipates the government’s decision to meet its specific demands, based on which pensioners’ living standards will rise to above the level of being able to cover just the bare necessities, it asks the government to devise a plan to subsidise vacation for elderly citizens.

“When our demands are met about the minimum pension amounting to €615 for 65 years of age and 41 years of service and the average pension amounting to 75% of the average wage, that is, between €900 and 1,000, then perhaps pensioners will be able to save or set aside a small amount of money for a modest vacation, excursion or travel,” the platform said.

Until then, subsidies are the solution, just as is the case in some countries that subsidise spa breaks for their residents, the platform says, calling on the government to follow the example of some EU countries or some countries in its neighbourhood and pay pensioners a holiday bonus or gift vouchers for a week-long stay on the seaside, in a spa, or in the mountains or some other holiday destination in the country.