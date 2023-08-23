Pensioners’ platform: Pension indexation model is causing new injustices

Podijeli :

The Pensioners Together platform said on Wednesday that the record increase in pensions of 8.42% according to the new actual value of pension unit was a "huge injustice" because the same rate of pension indexation for all pensioners caused even bigger differences and injustices.

With this kind of pension indexation, all people with low pension allowances will sink even more into poverty while those with high pensions will benefit because their pension increase will be higher than the increase in the price of their basket of consumer goods, the platform said.

It called on the government to stop applying the current model of pension indexation, noting that it only leads to an increase in the number of pensioners living below the poverty threshold, with pensions sliding to 30% of the average wage instead of growing to 50-60% of the average wage.

In addition to changing the pension indexation formula and ensuring a fairer distribution of funds, one should also address the problem of those who help increase the inflation rate with unjustifiable price increases, the platform said.

“Retail chains, notably those that by raising their prices to make profit contribute to an increase in inflation, should start lowering their prices as soon as possible so that their greed does not backfire on them,” the platform said, noting that it was considering a boycott of such retail chains.