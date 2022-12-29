Petrinja residents hold protest on second anniversary of 2020 earthquake

Podijeli :

Source: N1

Residents of the central Croatian town of Petrinja on Tuesday protested over the slow reconstruction process on the second anniversary of the devastating 6.2 earthquake that struck the region on December 29, 2020.

The residents also paid tribute to the victims of the earthquake.

Several hundred residents gathered by the bridge, which was named after volunteers who helped the earthquake victims, in a peaceful protest to warn about the slow pace of reconstruction due to which most earthquake victims will spend their third winter in temporary container homes.

During their protest walk to the town park, the protesters carried banners with messages such as “Thank you for every tear shed by grandmas in container homes,” “Thank you for the lies and promises,” “Thank you for the medical centre,” “Thank you for the retirement home,” “Thank you for safe movement in the city,” “Thank you for efficient administration,” “Thank you for six houses built in two years,” and similar ironic lines.

Zrinka Mazic of the “Petrinja Spring” civil society group, which organised the rally, said that the group was not political, but acted on behalf of the people, calling on Petrinja residents “who care” to join them.

“We are not begging for anything. What we are asking for, we are paying for through taxes, contributions and other payments. We are paying so that our children can have a normal life and stay in our city,” said Mazic.

‘Government officials needn’t visit until Petrinja is reconstructed’

“We are angry and sad, but mostly we are disappointed with the government, which, two years since the earthquake, has not even managed to launch the reconstruction process and facilitate administrative procedures. Whenever we protest, we believe it’s the last time, but if this situation continues, maybe we’ll have to go to St. Mark’s Square,” said activist Ivana Palaic, referring to the seat of parliament and government in Zagreb.

Asked if a government official should have visited Petrinja today, she said they needn’t come to Petrinja until the city is reconstructed.

Seven people were killed in the 29 December 2020 earthquake, two in Petrinja and Zazina, and five in the village of Majske Poljane near Glina.

Petrinja Mayor Magdalena Komes, who led a town delegation, attended a commemoration for them on Thursday morning.

Attending today’s protest, as well as the commemoration, were also Most party MPs Nikola Grmoja and Marin Miletic.

Grmoja would not comment on the course of the post-earthquake reconstruction, saying that he came only to hear what Petrinja residents had to say and that he regretted that more MPs and government officials did not come.