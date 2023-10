Petrol 11, diesel 3 cents cheaper as of Tuesday

Podijeli :

Vlada RH

As of Tuesday, petrol will cost €1.51 per litre, or 11 cents less, while diesel will cost €1.59 per litre, or three cents less, the government decided on Monday.

Blue-dyed diesel for farmers and fishermen will cost €1.05 per litre, also three cents less.

The price of gas remains unchanged, €1.24 per kilogramme for tanks and €1.80 per kilogramme for cylinders.

Without the government’s measures, petrol would cost €1.64 per litre, diesel €1.75 and blue-dyed diesel €1.14, while gas would cost €1.48 per kilogramme for tanks and €2.11 for cylinders.