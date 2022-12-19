Petrol and diesel price drops as of Tuesday

Podijeli :

Source: Shutterstock / Ilustracija

The price of Eurosuper 95 petrol in Croatia will go down by HRK 0.97 to HRK 9.63 per litre as of Tuesday, while the price of Eurodiesel will drop by HRK 0.75 to HRK 10.84 per litre, the government decided on Monday during its conference call.

The price of blue-dyed diesel, used by farmers and fishermen, will be capped at HRK 7.20 per litre, or HRK 0.75 cheaper than in the previous period.

The new price of liquefied petroleum gas is HRK 9.24 per kilogram for tanks, and HRK 13.49 for cylinders, down by HRK 0.62

The new prices will be in effect for the next 14 days.

(€1= HRK 7.5)