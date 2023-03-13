Petrol and diesel to cost €0.02 more as of Tuesday

Podijeli :

Pixabay

As of Tuesday, petrol and diesel will be sold at €1.40 per litre, an increase of €0.02, the government decided at a conference call on Monday.

Blue-dyed diesel will cost €0.90 per litre, also an increase of €0.02.

Liquefied petroleum gas for tanks will cost €1.42 per kilogram and for cylinders €1.98 per kilogram, both increases of €0.02.

These prices will be in force for the next two weeks.

Without the government’s intervention, petrol would cost €1.63 per litre, diesel €1.64, and blue-dyed diesel €1.02, while liquefied petroleum gas for tanks would cost € 1.66 per kilogram and for cylinders €2.29.