Petrol to go up 4c, diesel down 1c as of next Tuesday

Pixabay / Ilustracija

As of next Tuesday, the price of regular petrol in Croatia will go up by 4 cents to €1.43 per litre, the price of regular diesel fuel will go down by 1 cent to €1.33 per litre, and the price of blue-dyed diesel, used by farmers and fishermen, will decrease by 1 cent to €0.83 per litre, the government decided on Friday.

The decision will be in force for 14 days starting from 11 April.

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for tanks will cost €1.30 per kilogram, while the price of LPG for cylinders was capped at €1.86 per kilogram.

Without the government’s intervention, the price of regular petrol would be €1.66 per litre, diesel would cost €1.56 per litre, blue-dyed diesel €0.95 per litre, LPG for tanks €1.54 per kilogram and LPG for cylinders €2.17 per kilogram.

The new prices were announced before the weekend, and not on a Monday as usual, because of the Easter holidays.