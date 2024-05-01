Petrov: We are against sending Croats abroad and bringing impoverished labour into the country

Podijeli :

The leader of the Most party, Bozo Petrov, reiterated on Wednesday that the Most party is against the HDZ party's practise of sending Croats abroad and replacing them with less qualified labour and impoverished workers from all over the world, which would endanger the future of Croatian children.

“For us, it is not only terrible but also bizarre that employers keep announcing that we will need 500,000 foreign workers in the next few years. Most are horrified by such scenarios,” Petrov said, claiming that the current immigration policy is led and dictated by large employers and agencies that import foreign labour, many of which are close to the HDZ.

“We are vehemently opposed to the HDZ’s plan to export Croatian talent while importing low-skilled labour and poverty from third countries. This policy could impoverish Croatian youth and undermine the essence of our national identity in this historic country. If this seems excessive to you, think of the situation in France,” he warned.

He pointed out that in France, “ten per cent were not born there, and the HDZ intends to bring twenty-five per cent to Croatia in ten years.”

He said they had invited the Domovinski pokret (DP) party to join them in order to form an anti-corruption majority in the Croatian parliament. Their goal is for the Domovinski pokret to stay true to their promise not to ally with the HDZ and to push through changes. He emphasised that Most gives them the opportunity not to ally with the HDZ, but to do good for Croatian citizens by changing the country for the better and passing laws that are in the interest of all citizens.