Photo, video: Croatia threatened by flood wave, weekend village completely flooded

A flood wave is rapidly approaching Croatia, with the most critical situation expected near the village of Batina in Slavonia, where the water level of the Danube has reached almost seven metres.

As a result, emergency measures have been declared to protect against flooding. All local officials assure that the situation is under control and there is no reason for citizens to panic.

The authorities have prepared 10,000 sandbags, with a further 150,000 ready to be deployed if necessary, meaning that there is a total reserve of one and a half million sandbags. Around 300 people, including the military, police, firefighters and volunteers, are working around the clock.

The flood is expected to peak on Wednesday, especially near Batina. However, it is not expected to exceed the record levels of 2013. According to forecasts, the water level could rise by a further metre and a half at most, which the levees and defences should be able to withstand.

Unfortunately, the residents of Zeleni Otok, a predominantly weekend settlement, are in an area without flood defences and their homes and yards have been flooded. For days they have been moving furniture and valuable items to the upper floors. The area includes about a hundred houses.