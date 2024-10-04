PHOTO, VIDEO / Flood risk increases in Karlovac: Kupa and Korana rivers swell, city centre of Ogulin flooded

Podijeli :

N1 / Borna Šmer

The water level of the River Kupa in Karlovac reached 752 centimetres at 7 a.m., prompting the implementation of emergency flood protection measures. The maximum water level in Karlovac is expected to exceed 800 centimetres in the afternoon. Additional forces were deployed due to the overflow of the Lesce hydroelectric power plant.

Preparatory flood defence measures are underway in Obrovac and Hrvatska Kostajnica.

In Karlovac, the Kupa and Korana rivers have swollen, while the Dobra River in Ogulin is causing problems.

At the confluence of the Dobra and Kupa rivers, the overflow of the Lesce dam has been triggered, meaning that the water level of the Kupa will be higher than expected.

In Ogulin, the town centre was flooded.

N1 / Borna Šmer N1 / Borna Šmer N1 / Borna Šmer N1 / Borna Šmer N1 / Borna Šmer N1/Borna Šmer

Residents can contact the Civil Protection Headquarters at [email protected] or by mobile phone on 099 5284 728.

Around 10 houses and 50 commercial buildings were flooded in the Ogulin area. The substation in the town centre is at risk and has therefore been switched off, leaving some residents without electricity.

Teams from Croatian Waters and HGSS (Croatian Mountain Rescue Service) are clearing debris in Djulin ponor to prevent further damage.

Emergency teams from the Civil Protection Centre are deployed throughout Karlovac. Additional forces are being sent to the areas expected to be most at risk, including Brodarci, Velika Jelsa and Borli, according to a statement from the Mayor’s Office after the Civil Protection Centre meeting.

Copernicus has published a flood map. “The water levels of the Kupa and Korana rivers around #Karlovac are forecasted to rise, increasing the risk of flooding,” it said.