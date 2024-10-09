PHOTO, VIDEO / Plenkovic and Zelensky signed an agreement on cooperation and support

Podijeli :

Marko Lukunic/PIXSELL

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia, Andrej Plenkovic, and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, are hosting the 3rd Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit, which is taking place in Dubrovnik on Wednesday.

Plenkovic and Zelensky last met just over a month ago when the Prime Minister was in Kyiv. After the meeting in Dubrovnik, they signed an Agreement on Long-term Cooperation and Support between Croatia and Ukraine.

This is the third summit in this format – the first was held in Athens in August 2022 and the second in Tirana in February 2024. The aim of the meeting in Dubrovnik is to show the solidarity and support of the countries of south-east Europe for Ukraine, which has been confronted with Russian aggression for two and a half years.

The participation of high-ranking officials from the region in the third Ukraine – Southeast Europe Summit is reportedly the largest to date.

President Milanovic is not among the invitees

The arrival of Slovenian President Natasa Pirc-Musar, Montenegrin President Jakov Milatovic and the President of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, has been announced, as have five prime ministers: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Bulgarian Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, North Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski and the Chairwoman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Borjana Kristo.

N1 has learnt that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will also attend the meeting. However, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic is not among those invited.

Turkey, Romania and Moldova will be represented at the level of foreign ministers.