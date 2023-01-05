Plenkovic and Zelensky discuss strengthening Ukrainian defence

Podijeli :

Source: Vlada RH/PIXSELL

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday spoke by telephone about strengthening Ukrainian defence, mine clearance and the Croatia's role in implementing the peace formula to end the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

“Agreed on specific decisions to strengthen Ukraine defense, as well as on holding an international conference on demining. Agreed on the role of Croatia in #PeaceFormula,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

The Ukrainian president has called for a global peace summit this winter to present his proposal to end the war.

The peace plan provides for the withdrawal of Russian troops from the internationally recognised territory of Ukraine, which would mean that Russia renounces the four regions it annexed in September and Crimea it occupied in 2014.

Zelenskyy congratulated Croatia on joining the eurozone and the Schengen area on 1 January, and Plenkovic reiterated that Croatia supported Ukraine’s EU integration.

“In a telephone conversation with President Zelenskyy I expressed support to Ukraine and Ukrainian defenders and people, who are putting up outstanding resistance to the Russian aggression. Croatia stands in solidarity with Ukraine and supports its European path,” Plenkovic said on Twitter.