Plenkovic confirms the dissolution of parliament: ‘We want to enable a peaceful summer with early elections’

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic announced the dissolution of parliament on 14 March at the government session on Friday.

By holding the elections earlier, we will give everyone a peaceful summer and time to form a parliamentary majority and a new government. The election date will be set by the president, he said.

After the dissolution, the parliamentary elections can take place in the second half of April, on 21 April at the earliest. The elections can be held on 28 April as well as on 5 and 12 May.