Plenkovic from Prague: Vucic did not fight for a delay

Source: N1

In Prague, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic is participating in the first meeting at the summit of the European Political Community and the informal meeting of the European Council.

EU leaders in Prague are discussing three of the most urgent and interconnected issues facing the EU – Russia’s war in Ukraine, energy, and the economic situation. More than 40 European countries, except Russia and Belarus, are participating in the meeting on the current situation in Europe. Prime Minister Plenkovic made a statement from Prague, commenting on the statements of the Serbian political leadership on the ban on the import of Russian oil.

“Yesterday, I immediately reacted to what the Serbian president, prime minister, and minister have said. Let’s put things on the table as they are. Together, the EU, not just Croatia, adopted the package of sanctions against Russia. Serbia has not proved in any way that it has any kind of energy threat, that the import of Russian oil is the last option for them. Secondly, this decision has not been delayed but will come into effect for everyone in December. Vucic did not fight for any delay. It will enter into force on time,” Plenkovic said.

He added that Serbia can import any oil, except for Russian oil.

“If Serbia can get any oil, but it is not Russian, then what is the problem? No problem. Janaf is here, Krk is there, Croatia is there,” he added. “These statements are ridiculous, offensive, inaccurate and rude theses. It is clear that Serbia understands the message – if it wants to join the EU, that implies some principles and some package of sanctions”, said Plenkovic. As for exceptions, the Prime Minister stated that extraordinary circumstances must be proven.

“If the Pancevo refinery cannot process any oil other thant Russian, then I guess the EU could give it to them.”