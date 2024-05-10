Plenkovic hands over 78 signatures to Milanovic

Podijeli :

N1

President Zoran Milanovic received the leader of the Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), Andrej Plenkovic, on Friday, who presented him with the signatures of 78 newly elected MPs, two more than required to form a new government.

Plenkovic confirmed on the X platform that he had submitted 78 signatures. “I have received the mandate to form the Croatian government. In our third term, we will continue to work for prosperity.”

The signatures were submitted by 61 HDZ MPs, 12 MPs from the Domovinski pokret party and reportedly Vesna Vucemilovic and four representatives of ethnic minorities.

Plenkovic did not want to speak to the press after the meeting with the President. On his arrival at the President’s office, he briefly said to the press: “You are here after all, it’s good for democracy”,” alluding to the fact that the Office of the President had initially not invited media representatives, but did so shortly afterwards.

President Milanovic did not speak to the press either.

The President has convened the constituent session of the new Croatian parliament for Thursday 16 May.