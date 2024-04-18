Plenkovic: HDZ will soon announce its partners for the parliamentary majority

Podijeli :

N1

HDZ party leader Andrej Plenkovic said on Thursday that it will not be long before the public finds out which parties the HDZ will form a coalition with in order to achieve a majority in the 151-seat parliament.

“We have already been in contact with some colleagues on election night and the talks are continuing today. Everything is going well, the winners will lead the Croatian government for a third consecutive term,” Plenkovic said in a post on the HDZ’s Facebook page.

He also expressed satisfaction with the election results.

“The feeling is great, the 3rd victory in a row, and quite convincing at that, no one before us has managed that! We are very satisfied, the ‘myth’ that the high voter turnout does not favour the HDZ has been debunked,” he said.

The results of the State Electoral Commission (DIP), which analysed almost all polling stations, show that the HDZ won 61 seats, while the Rivers of Justice coalition led by the SDP party won 42 seats.

The Domovinski pokret won 14 seats, the Most 11 and the Mozemo 10 seats.

The IDS and the Independent Platform North each won two seats and the Fokus-Republika coalition one.

A parliamentary majority requires 76 MPs.