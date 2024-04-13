Plenkovic says Milanovic pushing Croatia into Russian World

Podijeli :

Dalibor Urukalovic/PIXSELL

Prime Minister and HDZ leader Andrej Plenkovic said at an HDZ rally in Split on Friday that President Zoran Milanovic is pushing Croatia into the "Russian World" and making false claims on a catastrophic situation in Croatia.

“The Croatian government is providing help to the friendly Ukrainian nation that is exposed to Russian’s war of aggression, which is even worse that the Great Serbia war of aggression against Croatia, and Milanović is pursuing an irresponsible and inconsistent policy thus pushing Croatia and the Croatian nation into the Russian World,” said Plenković at his part’y election rally for the Constituency No.10 in the run-up t the 17 April parliamentary elections.

Plenković also dismissed Milanović’s claims about the need for a government of the national salvation and about offering catharsis.

That man who violates the Constitution is claiming that it is necessary to undergo catharsis and have a government of national salvation, Plenković said, ironically wondering if that government should help Croatia to be saved from successes such as Pelješac Bridge, Krk LNG Terminal, constructed motorways throughout Croatia and from €25 billion ensured for Croatia’s development in this decade or he procurement of Rafale fighter jets.

Plenković said that Croatia needs a responsible government that will be led by the HDZ and people aware of their identity and accused right-wing and conservative parties — the Homeland Movement and the Bridge — of “fake patriotism”.

He said that the current city authorities in Split, that is the Centre party leaders, are dealing with trivial matters rather than with development.

Speakers at the rally commented on Mayor Ivica Puljak’s decision to ban the HDZ rally on the Riva waterfront.

The rally was held at the waterfront in front of the Split Port Authority building.