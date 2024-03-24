Plenkovic tells Milanovic to resign, be election candidate if he wants debate

Podijeli :

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Sunday the protests the opposition held in five cities yesterday were a fiasco, once again called out President Zoran Milanovic for breaching the constitution and invited him to resign and run in the parliamentary election, after which he'd be up for a debate.

“One doesn’t know which one was weaker. It all became watered down because there is essentially nothing there. These attempts to fabricate crises in Croatia of which, realistically, there is none. Croatia today lives much better than before,” Plenkovic told the press about the five opposition protests.

The opposition’s whole wisdom boils down to one sentence, “enough of corrupt traitors,” he said. “What kind of nonsense is that?”

Milanovic, he said, “the violator of the constitution, chased away their (opposition’s) voters. Had he helped them, a fiasco like yesterday’s would not have happened. Naturally, people are dismayed, concerned, wondering what is wrong with that man to make such a circus and launch a destructive campaign against the constitutional order.”

As for Milanovic’s calling out Plenkovic’s HDZ party for taking his statements out of context on social media, Plenkovic said “the violator of the constitution is one big deception.”

“A deception of voters, citizens. They deceived people with that campaign that it’s normal. There is nothing normal. We have been watching abnormal behaviour for four and a half years. Something is evidently wrong with him. Everybody says so. People among you say so, and the media, we all know that. Commentators also say so, people who don’t dare write it. And that’s a big problem.”

Everything about him is fake, whatever he does, Plenkovic said, adding that Milanovic’s latest moves were “cowardly behaviour.”

“If he is so brave, stand in the election, resign, let’s compete in Constituency 1, we are even in the same neighbourhood, let’s have a debate, let’s show Croatian citizens who has done what for Croatia and who wants to do what. Someone who creates such chaos, with people abroad either puzzled or laughing or rolling their eyes at him, is doing Croatia harm.”

Plenkovic said he stood ready for a debate with Milanovic but only if he was a candidate in the 17 April parliamentary election. “Not with the violator of the constitution. Neither I nor anyone normal will agree to approve with my actions… the breaching of the constitution. Resign and we can do it, right away.”