Plenkovic: We’re continuing talks on government formation on Monday

Prime Minister-designate Andrej Plenkovic said on Saturday he would continue talks with his present ministers, ministerial candidates and coalition partners on forming the new government on Monday, declining to discuss the names of new ministers.

“As far as I am concerned, the composition of the government will be announced after we agree on it. All this speculation that could be heard in recent days can be interesting to you, but it’s most often useless. It’s best if we have as little speculation as possible, because there will be more satisfied people and fewer dissatisfied ones,” Plenković told the press in the northern Adriatic town of Porec where he was attending the 30th exhibition of wines and winemaking equipment Vinistra.

Asked why Croatia had abstained from voting on the Palestinian bid for UN membership on Friday, he said that that “is in line with our policy.”

“I think 11 European Union member states abstained. We have been saying all along that we want peace and cooperation and that we support the idea of two states, but not in this way. That’s why our position was such,” Plenkovic said.

Speaking about Vinistra, Plenkovic said that its offer was getting richer every year, with more and more quality wines and excellent winemakers.

“This event is also proof of why Istria is our strongest tourist county and the most attractive region, and why the economy and quality of life in this region is at the highest level,” he noted.